Standard Insurance approves 13pc cash dividend

Standard Insurance Ltd approved the Directors report and Financial Statement and 13% Cash Dividend for the year 2022 at its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at virtually by using digital platform on Tuesday, says a press release.

The Chairman H.T.M Quader Newaz, Abdul Matin Sarkar, Chief Executive Officer , Md. Kowser Munshi, Company Secretary , a large number of shareholders, directors were present in the meeting.



