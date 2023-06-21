Video
Global markets mostly drop as China rate cut underwhelms

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LONDON, June 20: Asian and European stocks mostly fell Tuesday, as China's smaller-than-forecast interest rate cut failed to dispel worries over its flagging powerhouse economy.
Sentiment was also subdued before the return of Wall Street traders from a long holiday weekend.
London stocks firmed on the eve of critical UK inflation data and ahead of Thursday's expected interest rate increase from the Bank of England.
Frankfurt and Paris slid one week after the European Central Bank also lifted rates but the US Federal Reserve hit pause, while both flagged more hikes.
World oil prices meanwhile advanced and the dollar wavered against rival currencies.
"Developments in China, where the central bank cut its reference interest rate by ten basis points, continue to point to a slower-than-predicted post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy," said ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista.
"With China's economy struggling to regain momentum, the headwinds for the global economy get stronger," he warned.
The People's Bank of China reduced its benchmark five-year rate by 10 basis points, less than the 15 points expected, though it did meet forecasts for a 15-point reduction in the one-year rate.
Traders were left disappointed by Beijing's lack of action to kickstart the country's lumbering economic recovery.
The move came after the PBoC had last week lowered two other key rates and pumped billions into financial markets.
In reaction Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one percent, with tech firms -- which are susceptible to higher borrowing costs -- taking the brunt of the selling, while property companies also dropped.
Shanghai was also in negative territory, but Tokyo eked out gains.
Tuesday's retreat extended this week's losses that were fuelled by frustration at the lack of detail from China on measures to boost the economy, which has failed to recover since painful zero-Covid measures were removed at the end of 2022.    �AFP


