

EBL to arrange syndication loan for a lithium battery project

Bangladesh Lithium Battery will use the fund in setting up a lithium battery plant with a capacity of 1GW. The plant will create a backward linkage to its concurrent electronic vehicle project and will effectively address the current market demand for lithium batteries.

Engr. Md. Kausar Ameer Ali, Managing Director, DESCO; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; A Mannan Khan, Chairman and Mir Masud Kabir, Managing Director of Bangladesh Lithium Battery Limited; Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO, and Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director of Eastern Bank Limited; Mohammad Jahangir, Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Limited; Ahmed Ehsanul Karim, Managing Director of SABINCO; and top management from different Bank and NBFIs were present in the ceremony held recently, says a press release.

The milestone project is expected to significantly contribute to sustainable solutions for the energy and transportation sector of the country.This syndication financing will also facilitate environmentally responsible practices and sustainable development in the industry.

