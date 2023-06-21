

BPK9 Int'l Hospital arranges seminar on health awareness

The event is jointly organized by One World Infinity Thailand and Rainbow Sky Medicare Bangladesh.

Renowned Cardiology Specialist Dr. Theerawat Korkerdsup, Gynecologic Oncology Specialist Dr. Kamonporn Chaowiwatkun, General Surgeon Urology Dr. Rawin Sawanaporn, Int Managing Director Anan Salem and his team members from BPK9 International Hospital Thailand, Thai Ambassador and many prominent invited guest of the country were present in the event.

In the seminar, doctors and other speakers presented important information about the medical services, technological advancements and achievements of BPK9 Int. Hospital.

The seminar informed the attendees on personalized treatment plans, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive medical care services, including early treatment, accurate diagnosis, advanced treatments, and palliative care of different types of deadly diseases.

At the seminar three Specialist Doctors and Int. Managing gave important information in their speeches about the supremacy in the term of technology advancement along with various services of BPK9 International Hospital.You can contact for knowing medical services, one-stop service and detailed information about BPK9 International Hospital by their Information Service Office "Rainbow Sky Medicare" Bangladesh.



