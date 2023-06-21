Video
Eid discount up to Tk 38,000 offered on Samsung devices

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk


Samsung is all set to add new colors to the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations with incredible offers on their Galaxy smartphones.
Presenting something for everyone, this offer will make this Eid truly a special one with discounts of up to a whopping Tk 38,000. All Samsung customers can enjoy these exciting deals till the day before Eid, says a press release.
Samsung has never failed to present itself as an integral part of every celebration, greeting customers with amazing offers and deals, and this year is no different.
From entry-level smartphones to flagship ones, 16 Samsung devices are here with irresistible offers for this Eid-ul-Azha! Among them, customers can purchase 8GB/128GB variants of Samsung Galaxy M33, A33 and A53 at discounts of up to Tk 3,500 - costing Tk 35,599, Tk 45,699 and Tk 55,499, respectively.
Moreover, Galaxy A04s and Galaxy F23 are now available at only Tk 17,499 and Tk 32,499 - down from Tk 17,999 and Tk 33,999, respectively. Topping it off, the much-loved flagship device of the year - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 - is up for Tk 221,999, accounting for a massive discount of Tk 38,000.
Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of MX Business, Samsung Bangladesh, said, "Elevating customers' smart lives through top-notch innovation has always been our priority. As a continuation to this very philosophy, we are bringing a range of exciting deals this Eid in an effort to make the occasion a bit sweeter for all Samsung customers."
This Eid-ul-Azha comes as an opportunity to grab the incredible Samsung Galaxy smartphones at steal prices! Hence, make no ado and go to your nearest Samsung store or visit Samsung Bangladesh to order online.


