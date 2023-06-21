Commerce Ministry, WB funded website launched



Md Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, inaugurated 'Meet Bangladesh' website and helpdesk under a project styled 'Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J)', funded by Commerce Ministry and the World Bank (WB), at a programme at a city hotel recently, says a press release.The website has been launched with an eye to achieving the goal of export diversification.Md Mansurul Alam, Additional Secretary of Commerce Ministry and EC4J Project Director, presided over the event.Shamim Ahmed, president of the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), Abu Hossain Khokon, director of the Bangladesh Engineers Industry Owners Association (BEIOA), and Muhammad Izabul Haque (Tuhin), director, Bangladesh Tanners Association, among others were present at the programme.