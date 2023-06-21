Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 8:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tapping Dhaka-Islamabad trade potential underscored

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

LAHORE, June 20: High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Muhammad Ruhul Alam Siddiqui Sunday called for focusing on the untapped trade potential between the two countries.
During a meeting with business community at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here, he cited global economic factors, inflation and the ability to import goods as reasons why the trade volume between Pakistan and Bangladesh had not exceeded the US$1 billion mark.
The high commissioner acknowledged that Bangladesh imports more from Pakistan than it exports, particularly textile raw materials, given Bangladesh's position as the second-largest exporter of ready-made garments in the world.
However, he noted a significant reduction in Bangladesh's exports this year due to global factors. Similarly, Pakistan's ability to import has been affected by its current account deficit and global economic factors.
Highlighting the importance of regional trade, the high commissioner expressed his belief that SAARC had not been successful in harnessing the benefits of trading in the region compared to ASEAN and the EU. He lamented the underdevelopment of regional trade in South Asia and stressed the need to explore avenues for mutually beneficial trade.
Addressing the challenges, posed by the global factors, the HC called for concerted efforts to achieve a win-win situation in trade between the two countries. Recognising Pakistan's potential, he encouraged the LCCI to form a delegation to visit Bangladesh and explore areas of interest for investment.
During his tenure, the high commissioner observed minimal trade disputes between the two countries, citing their shared characteristics and commonalities. He urged focus on advantageous sectors, such as food processing, where Pakistan possesses expertise. He also expressed Bangladesh's willingness to facilitate investment in this sector through special incentives.
The Bangladeshi HC further mentioned that his country, which previously imported fertilizers from Russia and Ukraine, was now prepared to import the commodity from Pakistan. With both countries acknowledging the potential for increased trade and cooperation, efforts were underway to strengthen economic ties and explore new avenues of collaboration.
The LCCI president said that other than India, both Pakistan and Bangladesh were key members of SAARC in terms of the size of their economies, so it was imperative for them to find ways to utilise the platform for enhancing their share in the regional trade.
He said that although the balance of two-way trade was heavily in favour of Pakistan, at present the volume of bilateral trade was still below the actual potential.
Considering the size of global trade of Bangladesh that was around US$129 billion (total exports US$63.4 billion and total imports US$65.6 billion), they need to make some concentrated efforts to enhance the present level of bilateral trade.    �APP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD should not lag behind in boosting logistics support: LIDWC
Boeing, Airbus score new billion-dollar orders at Paris Air  Show
BD exports retain duty benefit as UK launches new trading scheme
BEZA inks land allotment deals with 3 firms
$10m Rangpur maternal, neonatal health project launched
ECNEC approves 16 projects involving Tk 24,362 crore
Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies
Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Covid: One more death, 146 new cases reported in 24hrs
Seeds, fertilizers distributed in Paikgachha
Jamaat secretary general shown arrested in arms case
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft