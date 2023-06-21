Chinese company to invest $9.5m in Mongla EPZ





They will invest US$ 9.49 million where 490 Bangladeshi nationals will get employment opportunities, said a press release.

This 100 percent foreign owned company will produce annually 10 million pcs of different kinds of boxes for packaging like paper boxes, jewelry boxes, jewelry bags, watch boxes, gift boxes including cartoons.

BEPZA and M/s Yuanshun Enterprise recently signed an agreement to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA, and Lin Yuan, Managing Director of Yuanshun Enterprise Co. Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

