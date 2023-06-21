Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 June, 2023, 7:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to marginal farmers of Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Desk

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to marginal farmers of Bogura

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to marginal farmers of Bogura

NCC Bank has distributed agricultural materials at free of cost among 1000 marginal farmers of Bogura Sadar and Sonatola Upazila as part of its corporate social responsibility to increase agricultural production.
Local Member of Parliament Shahadara Mannan attended the ceremony as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the ceremony.
They distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Sonatola Upazila, Bogura on Saturday.
Chairman of Sonatola Upazila Parishad Advocate Minhaduzzaman Liton, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS Md. Sohrab Ali Khan and Chairman of Baluahat Union Parishad Bir Muktijoddha Md. Abdul Aziz Mondal graced the occasion as special guests at Sonatola.  
Besides in Bogura Sadar, CSR program Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid also presided over the ceremony while Additional District Magistrate Mosa. Afsana Yaesmin, Diractor of Bangladesh Bank, Bogura Badiuzzaman Didar, Executive Director of TMSS Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS Md. Sohrab Ali Khan were present as special guest and distributed seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among  marginal farmers. SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam along with Manager and Officers of Bogura Branch of NCC Bank were also present in the ceremony.
Member of the Parliament Shahadara Mannan considered this agriculture material distribution as great initiative of the Bank and said that marginal farmers of this area will benefit through these activities. She thanked the NCC Bank's authorities for coming forward at Prime Ministers call to cultivate every inch of land across the country as well as helping to the farmers.
Diractor of Bangladesh Bank, Bogura Badiuzzaman Didar welcomed NCC Bank's CSR activities in agricultural sector and expressed hope that NCC bank along with other banks & financial institutions will invest more in this sector in future.
Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said that NCC bank is working for food security of the country as announced by the Prime Minister. He hoped this supporting of the NCC bank to marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country will play significant role in the economic development of the country. He added that, NCC Bank is also working for Financial Literacy activities to include underprivileged & marginal people in the financial sector as per Bangladesh Bank guideline under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Bangladesh Government.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD should not lag behind in boosting logistics support: LIDWC
Boeing, Airbus score new billion-dollar orders at Paris Air  Show
BD exports retain duty benefit as UK launches new trading scheme
BEZA inks land allotment deals with 3 firms
$10m Rangpur maternal, neonatal health project launched
ECNEC approves 16 projects involving Tk 24,362 crore
Dhaka Bank, Swisscontact to increase access to loans for RMG bodies
Crystal Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
Two witnesses testify against Tarique, Zubaida in graft case
MoU signed between GPH and Ibn Sina Trust
'Boat' leading in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections
Banks in industrial areas to remain open June 27-28 for RMG salaries
Election on time as per constitution: PM
CCC announces budget TK 1887.28 crore for FY 2023-24
AL mayoral candidates take lead in Sylhet, Rajshahi
Covid: One more death, 146 new cases reported in 24hrs
Seeds, fertilizers distributed in Paikgachha
Jamaat secretary general shown arrested in arms case
Most Read News
Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day, some changes in schedule
Niko graft case against Khaleda, others adjourned till July 25
Mymensingh additional DIG Enamul suspended
NID server dysfunctional for two days
Workshop on role of BAPARD in Human resource development in Gopalganj
Tipu murder: Arrest warrant against 9 including two 'top terrors' issued
PM for availing more foreign funds for project financing
Central Hospital responsible for mother, child tragedy: Dr Sangjukta
China welcomes Bangladesh to BRICS
Mother, 2 children swept away in Sunamganj floodwater
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft