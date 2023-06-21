

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials to marginal farmers of Bogura

Local Member of Parliament Shahadara Mannan attended the ceremony as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the ceremony.

They distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers of Sonatola Upazila, Bogura on Saturday.

Chairman of Sonatola Upazila Parishad Advocate Minhaduzzaman Liton, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS Md. Sohrab Ali Khan and Chairman of Baluahat Union Parishad Bir Muktijoddha Md. Abdul Aziz Mondal graced the occasion as special guests at Sonatola.

Besides in Bogura Sadar, CSR program Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid also presided over the ceremony while Additional District Magistrate Mosa. Afsana Yaesmin, Diractor of Bangladesh Bank, Bogura Badiuzzaman Didar, Executive Director of TMSS Prof. Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Deputy Executive Director of TMSS Md. Sohrab Ali Khan were present as special guest and distributed seeds, fertilizer and pesticides among marginal farmers. SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam and SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam along with Manager and Officers of Bogura Branch of NCC Bank were also present in the ceremony.

Diractor of Bangladesh Bank, Bogura Badiuzzaman Didar welcomed NCC Bank's CSR activities in agricultural sector and expressed hope that NCC bank along with other banks & financial institutions will invest more in this sector in future.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said that NCC bank is working for food security of the country as announced by the Prime Minister. He hoped this supporting of the NCC bank to marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country will play significant role in the economic development of the country. He added that, NCC Bank is also working for Financial Literacy activities to include underprivileged & marginal people in the financial sector as per Bangladesh Bank guideline under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Bangladesh Government.



