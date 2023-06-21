Video
FBCCI, HSBC to work together to diversify exports

Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126
Business Correspondent

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) in partnership with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) has commissioned a study on UK-Bangladesh market to be conducted by Ernst and Young and Quay Asia.
The study aims at improving the bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom (UK). It will explore ambitious growth agenda to showcase areas of cooperation between the two countries.
It was launched on Monday titled 'Bangladesh-UK Business Corridor: Legacy and the Future' in the city.
The event not only celebrated the longstanding relationship between the UK and Bangladesh but also highlighted the important ways in which both countries can unlock potential market opportunities, said a press release.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin, chief         of staff, HSBC Asia Pacific, Philip Fellowes and CEO HSBC Bangladesh Md Mahbub Ur Rahman shared their valuable insights on the occasion.
Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom also attended the event. Senior government officials, chamber leaders, trade association representatives, among others were present.
A panel discussion titled 'Unlocking new opportunities for Bangladesh and UK' was followed and moderated by Mamun Rashid, country clients and market lead, PwC Bangladesh, and participated by Phillip Choudhury, director, Quay Asia, Shahul Sally, associate director, Next Sourcing Limited and Ifty Islam, chairman, Asian Tiger Capital.
Tipu Munshi said on this occasion, "We were able to grow trade with the UK with our contemporary export policies and bilateral relations. This relation will only grow in coming days."
FBCCI president Jashim said, "The UK and Bangladesh share an excellent bond with a strong people-to-people connection. While Bangladesh considers the UK as an important export destination, trade relationship is currently concentrated only on a few specific items."
He said policymakers and business leaders from both countries should collaborate in a focused manner to improve and diversify this trade relationship. Jashim said the two-way trade stands at $ 5.46 billion. Export in the fiscal year 2021-22 was $4.83 billion and import of $ 0.63 billion.
"Our export to the UK is concentrated on a few items like knitwear, woven garments, frozen fish, clothing, and textile. We need to diversify our export items," he said.
Jashim said Bangladesh's economy has witnessed remarkable progress in recent years, driven by export of garments and textiles, pharmaceuticals, IT and software services, agriculture, etc.
He said by leveraging our demographic dividend, technological advancements, and policy reforms, we have created an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.
Md Mahbub Ur Rahman highlighted the valuable support HSBC accorded to develop trade between both countries which has reached new levels.
He said the United Kingdom is the second largest foreign investor and third largest export destination for Bangladesh. Through collective endeavor we can further leverage those opportunities forging a path towards a prosperous future."
He said the UK stood as a leading investor in Bangladesh in 2022, attracting the highest inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and ranking second in terms of FDI stock.
Investments were however concentrated in key sectors such as textiles and weaving, power, banking, and food supply. With over 240 UK companies already invested in Bangladesh, there is a growing interest among UK businesses to tap  the country's vibrant domestic demand.



