BKB holds first day draw of remittance festival 2023

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) held the first day Draw of remittance festival- 2023 out of 6 day long festival on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha at the Bank's board room recently, says a press release.Lot of Prizes amounting to lac taka are being given daily through digital draw from 18th to 25th June, 2023 for sending remittances from any country of the world to any branch of BKB.The Chairman of Bangladesh Krishi Bank Md. Nasiruzzaman and Managing Director Md. Shawkat Ali Khan inaugurated the ceremony.The Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Khan Iqubal Hossain, Salma Banu, General manager (Admin) Md. Zainal Abedin, General Manager (Planning & Operation) Mohd. Khaleduzzaman, General Manager (In Charge) ICT Division Mohammad Salahuddin Razib and Deputy General Manager of Foreign Remittance Management Department Md. Mostafizur Rahman along with concerned officials were also present on the occasion.