11 banks suffer Tk 33,575cr capital shortfall





As of March, Bangladesh Krishi Bank had the highest capital shortfall of Tk 14,093 crore, followed by Agrani Bank at Tk 3,360 crore, Janata Bank at Tk 2,388 crore, Rupali Bank at Tk 2,574 crore, Sonali Bank at Tk 2,344 crore, BASIC Bank at Tk 2,329 crore and RAKUB's capital shortfall stands at Tk 2,303 crore.

ICB Islamic Bank' capital shortfall stood at Tk 1,696 crore, National Bank's Tk 1,059 crore, Bangladesh Commerce Bank's Tk 1,031 crore and Padma Bank's shortfall was Tk 393 crore at the end of March 2023.

A surge in non-performing loans in the country's banking sector weakened the financial base of those banks, BB officials said. As the banks had to keep higher provision against defaulted loans, it widened shortfall in the banks' capital accordingly, they said.

The volume of non-performing loans (NPL) in the banking sector increased by nearly Tk 11,000 crore in three months to reach Tk 1,31,620 crore by the end of March due to mainly prevalent irregularities, weak management and alleged government's apathy.

Banks have to set aside large provision against the defaulted loans, which ultimately hit their capital base, they said. Under the existing rules, banks are supposed to maintain 10 per cent capital against their risk weighted assets.

As per the Guidelines on Risk-Based Capital Adequacy, the failure of any bank to maintain the minimum capital within the stipulated period may result in punitive measures, including imposition of penalty by the central bank as per the section 13(7) of the Bank Company Act 1991 (revised up to 2013).

BB officials said the central bank had taken a stricter policy to ensure adequate provision against loans based on their classification following the issuance of policy relaxations on loan classification.

The BB data shows the overall capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio of the banking sector reached 11.1 per cent in September 2022 from 11.22 per cent in the same month in the previous year.

Total liquid assets of the scheduled banks declined by 12.57 per cent to Tk 3,86,161.23 crore at the end of January 2023 compared with that in June 2022.

The minimum required liquid assets of the scheduled banks at the end of January 2023 stood at Tk 2,49,318.80 crore while it was Tk 2,38,258.09 crore at the end of June 2022.



