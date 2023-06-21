Padma Bank signs agreement with Upay

Video
Published : Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Padma Bank Limited signed an agreement with Mobile Financial Service App "Upay" to make financial transactions multi-dimensional, modern, and faster for customers. Padma Bank customers can now send money to the "Upay" account using Padma Wallet and Internet Banking without any charge.
The agreement was signed at the Padma Bank's Gulshan Head Office. Padma Bank's Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business officer Dr. Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin and Upay's Chief Commercial Officer Ziaur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of respective organizations, says a press release.
Padma Bank's Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan and Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman, FCS, attended the signing ceremony as special guests. Besides, Padma Bank Head of SME Md. Riazul Islam, Chief Information Technology Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain Khan, Head of Channels and Digital Banking Muhammad Zakaria Karim, Corporate Affairs and Communications Head Shayantani Twisha, and Upay's Deputy Directors Shams Azad and Syed Mohidul Islam were also presents on the occasion.
Padma Bank Limited, under the majority ownership of Government owned Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, and ICB, has been providing banking services to customers through 60 branches, sub-branches and agent banking outlets across the country. Remittance services are provided at all branches of Padma Bank.


