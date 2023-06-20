Mill owners for Tk 25 hike in sugar prices







According to the decision of the mill owners, the price of loose sugar will be Tk 140 per kg. And the price of packaged sugar will be Tk 150. Traders want to implement this price from June 22.



Earlier, on May 11, the Commerce Ministry increased the price of sugar. Then the price of loose sugar was fixed at Tk 120 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 125.

At that time, it was stated in the notification to increase the price of sugar, to maintain the uninterrupted supply of sugar in the market, considering the purchasing power of the general consumer and the interests of the traders, the price of refined sugar (loose) per kg was set by BTTC at Tk 115 at the millgate, at the distributor stage at Tk 117 and at the retail stage at Tk 120. Besides, it is recommended to fix per kg refined sugar millgate at Tk 119, distributor at Tk 121 and retail at Tk 125.



However, there are complaints that sugar is being sold in the market at a higher price than the government's fixed price. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association has given a letter to raise the price of sugar again.

