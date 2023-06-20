Eid holidays now from Jun 27 to 30







The decision was taken to ease the Eid travel for the holidaymakers and keep the traffic flow under control during the Eid holiday period.



The decision was taken in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in Tejgaon.

As per the previous decision, there was a three-day Eid holiday from June 28 to 30.



But, the government employees will get a five-day Eid holiday during the Eid-ul-Azha period as July 1 will be a Saturday, a regular weekend.



While briefing reporters at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said, "Previously a three-day Eid holiday was set from June 28 to 30. Now, June 27 was included in the Eid holidays, making it a four-day holiday."



"June 27 has also been made a holiday by an executive order of the government to ensure smooth movement of the holidaymakers ahead of the Eid," he added.



The decision was taken on the basis of the holidays during the last Eid-ul Fitr to ease the rush of the holidaymakers on the day before the Eid-ul Azha, he said.



Earlier on June 13, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque recommended the government to extend the Eid holiday for one more day from June 27 in its meeting held at the Home Ministry.



It recommended that if the holiday is extended for a day from June 27, the Eid holidays will be four days. Including the regular weekend on Saturday (July 1), the holidaymakers will get a five-day holiday and can come back to their workplaces smoothly.



The Cabinet on Monday approved a proposal to extend the Eid-ul-Azha holidays for the government employees to four days from June 27 to 30.The decision was taken to ease the Eid travel for the holidaymakers and keep the traffic flow under control during the Eid holiday period.The decision was taken in the regular weekly Cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in Tejgaon.As per the previous decision, there was a three-day Eid holiday from June 28 to 30.But, the government employees will get a five-day Eid holiday during the Eid-ul-Azha period as July 1 will be a Saturday, a regular weekend.While briefing reporters at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said, "Previously a three-day Eid holiday was set from June 28 to 30. Now, June 27 was included in the Eid holidays, making it a four-day holiday.""June 27 has also been made a holiday by an executive order of the government to ensure smooth movement of the holidaymakers ahead of the Eid," he added.The decision was taken on the basis of the holidays during the last Eid-ul Fitr to ease the rush of the holidaymakers on the day before the Eid-ul Azha, he said.Earlier on June 13, the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order led by Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque recommended the government to extend the Eid holiday for one more day from June 27 in its meeting held at the Home Ministry.It recommended that if the holiday is extended for a day from June 27, the Eid holidays will be four days. Including the regular weekend on Saturday (July 1), the holidaymakers will get a five-day holiday and can come back to their workplaces smoothly.