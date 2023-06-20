Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL says to fix problems before polls

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) is focusing to maintain party discipline and building inner strength within party from top to grassroots ahead of the upcoming general elections. The party wants to solve all sorts of problems which have come in media in different times and it also wants to highlight the achievements of the present government.

The party also cautious about voters turnout in the local government elections which was boycotted by a prime opposition party BNP and they want to see enough voters turnout and make it confirm in the rest of elections before the upcoming general elections.

The ruling party on Monday discussed all these matters in a secretary level meeting held at AL President Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

According to some leaders participated in the meeting said, "Awami League is going to celebrate its 74th founding anniversary on June 23 this year. The meeting discussed about the preparations for the party founding anniversary celebration and the party has decided that the 74th founding anniversary will be celebrated month long in a simple, spontaneous and multidimensional manner across the country."

The ruling party will stay in the field and will be vigilant on oppositions including BNP until the next election and the party will continue peace rallies, said AL insiders.

Meanwhile, Awami League Central Working Committee meeting will be held on June 22 and some agenda for the meeting including scanning the total organization reports have finalized in the Secretary level meeting, said AL Secretariat body leaders.

While talking with the Daily Observer about the discussion of the Secretary level meeting, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We have talked about how to make the party more disciplined and reformation of the party. We will focus on political etiquette and coordination of all parts of the party. We will not allow harmful activity in the party and the allied organs of the party that may tarnish party image."

He also said, "We have discussed all these matters and better solutions of these. We will find all inner causes that may create problems in future."

"Besides, we also discussed about our strength and prospects that will positively help us in the upcoming general elections," Nasim added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Food inflation rate in BD lower than in Sri Lanka, Pakistan: Report
Mill owners for Tk 25 hike in sugar prices
Israeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill 5 Palestinians in clash
Eid holidays now from Jun 27 to 30
Cabinet okays land law to prevent forgery, grabbing
AL says to fix problems before polls
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
Eid-ul Azha on June 29


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft