AL says to fix problems before polls







The party also cautious about voters turnout in the local government elections which was boycotted by a prime opposition party BNP and they want to see enough voters turnout and make it confirm in the rest of elections before the upcoming general elections.



The ruling party on Monday discussed all these matters in a secretary level meeting held at AL President Dhanmondi political office in the capital.

According to some leaders participated in the meeting said, "Awami League is going to celebrate its 74th founding anniversary on June 23 this year. The meeting discussed about the preparations for the party founding anniversary celebration and the party has decided that the 74th founding anniversary will be celebrated month long in a simple, spontaneous and multidimensional manner across the country."



The ruling party will stay in the field and will be vigilant on oppositions including BNP until the next election and the party will continue peace rallies, said AL insiders.



Meanwhile, Awami League Central Working Committee meeting will be held on June 22 and some agenda for the meeting including scanning the total organization reports have finalized in the Secretary level meeting, said AL Secretariat body leaders.



While talking with the Daily Observer about the discussion of the Secretary level meeting, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We have talked about how to make the party more disciplined and reformation of the party. We will focus on political etiquette and coordination of all parts of the party. We will not allow harmful activity in the party and the allied organs of the party that may tarnish party image."



He also said, "We have discussed all these matters and better solutions of these. We will find all inner causes that may create problems in future."



"Besides, we also discussed about our strength and prospects that will positively help us in the upcoming general elections," Nasim added.

The ruling Awami League (AL) is focusing to maintain party discipline and building inner strength within party from top to grassroots ahead of the upcoming general elections. The party wants to solve all sorts of problems which have come in media in different times and it also wants to highlight the achievements of the present government.The party also cautious about voters turnout in the local government elections which was boycotted by a prime opposition party BNP and they want to see enough voters turnout and make it confirm in the rest of elections before the upcoming general elections.The ruling party on Monday discussed all these matters in a secretary level meeting held at AL President Dhanmondi political office in the capital.According to some leaders participated in the meeting said, "Awami League is going to celebrate its 74th founding anniversary on June 23 this year. The meeting discussed about the preparations for the party founding anniversary celebration and the party has decided that the 74th founding anniversary will be celebrated month long in a simple, spontaneous and multidimensional manner across the country."The ruling party will stay in the field and will be vigilant on oppositions including BNP until the next election and the party will continue peace rallies, said AL insiders.Meanwhile, Awami League Central Working Committee meeting will be held on June 22 and some agenda for the meeting including scanning the total organization reports have finalized in the Secretary level meeting, said AL Secretariat body leaders.While talking with the Daily Observer about the discussion of the Secretary level meeting, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "We have talked about how to make the party more disciplined and reformation of the party. We will focus on political etiquette and coordination of all parts of the party. We will not allow harmful activity in the party and the allied organs of the party that may tarnish party image."He also said, "We have discussed all these matters and better solutions of these. We will find all inner causes that may create problems in future.""Besides, we also discussed about our strength and prospects that will positively help us in the upcoming general elections," Nasim added.