Eid-ul Azha on June 29

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on June 29 as the moon of the Arabic month of Jilhajj was sighted in Bangladesh on Monday.The decision came at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the Islamic Foundation auditorium in Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the evening. Religious Affairs Secretary MA Hamid Jamaddar presided over the meeting.Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Jilhajj of the Hijri calendar.The committee's decision followed evaluation of the data and reports from all district administrations and offices of Islamic Foundation, BangladeshMeteorological Department, and Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation.