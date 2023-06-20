BD will 'surely join' BRICS if invited : FM







"We are yet to receive any formal letter (inviting us to join) from them," the Foreign Minister told reporters at his office.



However, he hinted that Bangladesh is likely to become a member of BRICS in August this year.

He said that the BRICS leaders are thinking of taking some emerging economies - around eight new countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Bangladesh. The US and European countries are not included in BRICS.



The Foreign Minister recently joined the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting virtually at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of South Africa Dr Naledi Pandor and said the current global economic crises are inducing countries to cooperate more in regional and multilateral platforms.



BRICS leaders are expected to attend the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa from August 22-24. The Summit will be hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre (SCC) in Johannesburg.



BRICS leaders will engage with business during the BRICS Business Forum and engage with the New Development Bank, BRICS Business Council and other mechanisms during the Summit.



South Africa will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South and hold a BRICS Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue during the 15th BRICS Summit.



