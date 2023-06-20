Flood hits vast areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat







Though the water has risen, but it is still flowing below the danger line at all points.



Meanwhile, some low-lying areas of Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts have been flooded due to the sudden rise of water in the Teesta River.

Besides, a short-term flood hit the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj region as the major rivers are flowing over the danger level due to heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream.



As a result, many homesteads including char-lands in the low-lying areas adjoining of the river under Dimla and Jaldhaka upazilas of Nilphamari district, while Kaliganj, Hatibandha and Aditmari upazilas under Lalmonirhat district went under flood water.



Many crop fields have been damaged because of flood water and farmers are also worried about crop loss due to inundation. Due to the sudden rise of water, they are also worried about food for cattle and birds.



The local representatives have suggested the residents of several Chars who are already waterlogged by flood water to take shelter in a safer place on the bank of Teesta river due to the fear of flood.



River waters of Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma will continue to rise in the next 72 hours, while river water will further increase due to heavy rainfall forecast in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar basin and adjoining upstream region will continue in the next 24 hours.



Our Nilphamari Correspondent reports, due to on rush of water from the hill slopes coming down from Sikkim and the opening of the Ghazaldoba barrage, the water of the Teesta river has started to rise.



To keep the situation under control, the authorities have opened 44 gates of Teesta Dalia Barrage.



Water of the Teesta river was flowing through 52.20 meters crossing 5cm above the danger level on Monday noon, but later it was reduced to 52.15cm.



"As the Teesta water flows over the border, water has started entering the Char and low-lying areas of the adjoining areas of the Teesta river," local people said.



Abdul Qayyum, 65, a farmer of Purba Chhatnai of Dimla Upazila, said, "The river water has started entering the house since early morning. As the Teesta water is rising, many families in Char are relocating their houses to safer places."



Bangladesh Water Development Board's Executive Engineer of Dalia region Asfauddaula said, due to the onrush of water from hills and continuous rains for a few days, the Teesta water has increased to 5cm above the danger mark on Monday.



However, efforts are being made to control the water by opening 44 gates, he said adding that if the water rises, they have enough stock of geo bags with sandbags to deal with the flood. The Water Development Board is always ready to deal with the situation.



Belayet Hossain, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Dimla said, "I have informed the relief and disaster management office to keep rice, pulses, oil, dry food, chira, muri and other items for the flood victims.



"According to the weather forecasting agency, there is a possibility of heavy to very-heavy rainfall in the North-Eastern region and adjoining upstream region of the country in the next 24 hours. Due to heavy rainfall forecast in the Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar basin and adjoining upstream region in the next 24 hours, these rivers may swell rapidly at times," said the morning bulletin of FFWC.



As a result, the major rivers of this region including Surma, Kushiyara, Sarigowain, Jhalukhali, Bhugai-Kangsha, Someswari and Jadukata may rise rapidly.



The Teesta River at Dalia point may cross respective danger level in next 24 hours, it predicts.

Meanwhile, flood situation in bordering Assam worsened on Sunday as incessant rains inundated new areas in the state, reports Indian media.



The Surma River was flowing 54cm above its danger level at Chhatak point while it was flowing 75cm below the red level at Shologhor point in Sunamganj district on Monday noon.



According to the Sunamganj Water Development Board, the water level of all major river in the district are in rising trend due to heavy showers in Cherapunji of India.



The Shaktierkhola main road in Bishambharpur upazila was submerged due to flood.



Executive Engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board Md Mamun Hawladar said the Surma River was flowing 75cm below the danger mark in Sunamganj in the past 24 hours and the Indian authorities recorded 260mm of rainfall in Cherapunji in the past 24 hours.



Deputy Commissioner Didar Alam Mohammad Maksud Chwodhury said the shelter centres have to keep prepared to tackle the flood.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh Metrological Department predicted rains across the country including Dhaka in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Monday.



"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places in Rajshahi, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions and at a few places in Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," said a Met Office bulletin.



Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, it added. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.



Rainfall may increase across the country over the next 72 hours, it said. The country's highest 112mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet district in 24 hours till 6:00am on Monday.



