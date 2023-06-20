Hasina speaks to Ukraine PM about smooth transport of grains







Shmyhal reiterated his willingness to work with Hasina to take the bilateral ties between the countries to "new heights".



ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker, a press aide to the prime minister, said Shmyhal rang up Hasina who expressed hope about the smooth transport of grains from Ukraine to other countries.

Bangladesh wants a swift end to the ongoing war, so that Ukraine, popular as the Bread Basket of the world, can send grains easily to countries struggling with food soon, she said.



Hasina also expressed solidarity with United Nations' Black Sea Grain Initiative and thanked everyone involved with the move.



Shmyhal requested Hasina to stay beside Ukraine in the international arena, specially in the UN and other global organisations.



The Bangladesh leader said her country honours sovereignty as per the UN Charter and with respect to territorial integrity, according to a statement.



Sarker said Hasina was in "full support" of the peaceful resolution of all conflicts.



She deeply condoled the death of the civilians, including children, in the war. "We've also emerged from a war. Wars do not bring good to anyone. Bangladesh believes in the way of peace," she said. �bdnews24.com



