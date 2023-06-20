ADP implementation rate 61.73pc in 11 months







However, the implementation of the government's development projects increased in the last period of the current fiscal year. The Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) implementation rate was the highest in the last 11 months of the current fiscal year. Even in the last five fiscal years, the highest ADP has been implemented in this month.



According to Sources, Tk 146,021.89 crore has been spent on implementation of ADP in 11 months from July to May of the current fiscal year.

In the month of May alone, Tk 26,957.51 crore has been spent on the implementation of ADP. At least Tk 90,538.78 crore will be spent in the remaining month of June to achieve the target.



According to the report, the ADP implementation rate for the 11 months of the current fiscal year is 61.73 per cent, which is the lowest in the last 5 fiscal years except during Corona. At the same time, 3.11 per cent less implementation than the last fiscal year has been done in the current fiscal year. Some 64.84 per cent was implemented during the same period of last fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year 2020-21, 58.36 per cent was implemented, in 2019-20 fiscal year 57.37 per cent and in 2018-2019 fiscal year 67.97 per cent.



However, the ADP implementation rate for the month of May is the highest in the current fiscal year, despite the overall progress being low. Even in the last 5 fiscal years except the 2018-19 fiscal year , the highest ADP has been implemented in May.



According to the IMED report, the implementation of ADP has been 11.40 per cent in May of the current fiscal year, which was implemented at the same time in 2021-22 fiscal year 10.27 per cent.



In the fiscal year 2020-21 it was 9.27 per cent, in the fiscal year 2019-20 it was 8.24 per cent and in the fiscal year 2018-19 it was 13.03 per cent.



Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat is at the forefront in implementing ADP. So far their implementation is 97.90 per cent of the total allocation. 92.58 per cent of the energy and mineral resources sector is in the second position. Economic relations division is the third highest at 89.80 per cent . The Cabinet Division has implemented a maximum of 89.73 per cent. IMED 84.52 per cent, Ministry of Liberation War Affairs 82.06 per cent and Information and Technology Division 81.64 per cent.



Besides, the Ministry of Religious Affairs 77.65 per cent, Ministry of Industry 77.73 per cent, Ministry of Science and Technology 76.41 per cent, Ministry of Labour and Employment 72.46 per cent, Ministry of Railways 71.49 per cent have implemented ADP.



While the rate of implementation of ADP in several ministries and divisions is satisfactory, the implementation of ADP in some ministries and divisions is going on at a snail's pace. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not even spend a single taka in 10 months. Besides, 5 ministries and divisions have implemented less than 40 per cent. Among these are the Division of Internal Resources, Division of Health Services and Division of Health Education and Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Lands. Even with one month remaining, these ministries could not spend even 40 per cent.



The total ADP size of the fiscal year was Tk 236,793 crore. Later, by cutting Tk 17,190 crore, the size of revised ADP stood at Tk 219,603 crore. In the entire fiscal year (July-June) the ministries and divisions have spent Tk 203,783 crore. As a result, Tk 15,821 crore could not be spent. Earlier, the size of RADP for the fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk 209,272 crore. Out of this, Tk 171,836 crore are spent. Tk 37,436 crore remained unspent. Apart from this, the allocation of RADP in the fiscal year 2019-20 was Tk 201,199 crore. Tk 161,741 crore was spent. Tk 39,458 crore remained unspent.



Sources said that due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and a shortage of dollars, the Bangladesh government is cautious in implementing the project. As a result of which overall utilization of public funds has decreased.



For the past 3 year, the government has suspended implementation of low-priority projects to free up funds for a more productive sector.



Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Ahsan H Mansur said that there is a link between the government's financial problems and the slow pace of implementation.



The government usually spends about 80 per cent of the total ADP budget and more than 90 per cent of the revised budget every year.



Prof Mustafizur Rahman, former executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer, "At the beginning of a fiscal year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "



He said the overall economy has been affected in the current fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Many project managers are complaining about the low rate of ADP implementation and not getting the allocation as per demand. The allocation is not matching the needs of the projects.



According to the Planning Commission officials, the money is distributed to the ministries according to the size of the ADP. Ministries allocated according to their project needs. It can be seen that the demand for the projects allocated to the ministries is several times higher than that. That is why the projects are not getting allocation as per demand.



