BNP’s youth rally in Bogura calls for voting rights





BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday, "Elections will be held in the country under neutral government after releasing Khaleda Zia and other BNP leaders from jail, restore voting rights."



Speaking at a youth rally in Bogura Central School field he said, "There was no democracy in the country, Khaleda Zia revived people's right in the country. Now the Awami League has destroyed that democracy. This time it is the responsibility of the youth to restore democracy in the country."

Juba Dal, Swechasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal of Rajshahi and Rangpur division's 16 zila organized the programme demanding resignation of Awami League government and restore voting rights.

Fakhrul said, "The Awami League government is depriving the youth of the country from government jobs. They have given jobs to Chhatra League leaders and workers and not to meritorious students. That is why every sector of the country is full of corruption today."



Mentioning that the overall development of the country cannot take place in this way, Fakhrul said, "Building one or two flyover bridges is not a symbol of development. Today the people of the country cannot take food, cannot ensure basic education for their children. The Awami League government has destroyed the country."



"This Awami League government looted and smuggled everything. They destroyed all the resources of the country," he alleged.

