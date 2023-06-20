Video
BNP conducting propaganda against peacekeepers: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that BNP is conducting propaganda to make Bangladesh peacekeepers, who are maintaining peace under United Nations (UN) in different countries with reputation, questionable. And it has been doing this using Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

He said these after a secretary level meeting of the party at the AL President Dhanmondi political office.

Referring to the upcoming elections as challenging, Obaidul Quader said that there is polarization in politics around the elections. conflicting opinions are being displayed. The AL General Secretary said, "We want to have a peaceful election. But a faction led by BNP wants to question the election.

 Being failed now they want to use foreign powers. That is why they are conspiring."

Obaidul Quader said that steps have been taken to make the election system trustworthy and free on the initiative of Sheikh Hasina.

He said that the opposition parties, led by BNP, actually know that they are afraid of losing if the elections are peaceful. They also understand that Sheikh Hasina is very popular.

"If the election is held in this condition, they will not be able to win. So their job is to question and obstruct the election. That is why they first complained to the foreigners. Now BNP have hired lobbyists in America and European Union countries. Their propaganda has become synonymous with the latest Transparency International's propaganda," said Quader.


