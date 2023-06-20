PM to brief media on Switzerland visit tomorrow







"The press conference will be held at her official residence, Ganabhaban, at 12pm on Wednesday," Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday returned home from Geneva, Switzerland after attending the "World of Work Summit: Social Justice for All" held on June 14-15. �UNB

