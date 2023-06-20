World Refugee Day today







In the webinar, right-based civil society leaders urged for 'track two diplomacy' with civil society participation for expediting repatriation effort for Rohingya community.



They urged the international community and developed countries for meaningful dialogue with Myanmar government. They have also urged for participatory dialogue with host and refugee community in Cox's Bazar for containing terrorism, rather than considering restrictive measures.

Shireen Huq of Naripokkha presided over the webinar while Rezaul Karim Chowdhury of CCNF and COAST moderated. Jahangir Alam COAST presented the keynote.



Among others, Dr. Gopal K Siwakoti, Chair of APRRN (Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network) Group on Durable Solutions,Gawher Nayeem Wahra of Disaster Forum, independent expert on migration and refugee Asif Munir and Abdul Latif Khan, Mujibul Islam, general secretary of Cox's Bazar Press Club, AKM Jashim Uddin of ADAB, Arifur Rahman of YPSA, Rahsed Mohamad Ali, chairman of Hnila Union Parishad, Engineer Helel Uddin, member of Rajapalong UP, and Abdul Alim of Action Aid also spoke the occasion.



