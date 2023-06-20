BB directs banks to follow new SMART dbase rates







Under the new circular issued by the central bank's Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) on Monday, banks will utilize the SMART based rate derived from the average rate of treasury bills over the previous six months. Starting from July 1st, banks will be required to calculate lending rates based on this newly devised SMART based rate.



To determine the SMART reference rate for a specific month, banks will consider the average rate of treasury bills over the previous six months. For instance, if a bank wishes to set its lending rate for July, it will calculate the average rate from January to June. And if wants to calculate in August, it will calculate the average rate from February to July.

In addition to the SMART based rate, banks will be permitted to add extra margins depending on the loan category. For general lending, a 3% margin will be added to the SMART based rate. However, loans for agriculture and rural sectors will have an additional 2% margin. Meanwhile, personal loans, auto loans under the Cottage, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (CMSME) sector, and consumer financing will include a maximum 1% margin as a supervision charge.



Importantly, the circular emphasizes that banks must inform borrowers in advance of any changes in interest rates resulting from the new SMART formula. This measure is aimed at ensuring borrowers are aware of and prepared for adjustments in their installment dates.



Islamic Shariah-based loans will also be subject to the SMART based rate, with banks calculating profit by adding the prescribed margins to the reference rate. Additionally, a 1% supervision charge can be collected for these loans.



The circular outlines specific reporting requirements for banks. Banks are required to upload the declared interest rate statement to the Enterprise Data Warehouse within the first seven days of each month via the Web Portal. Furthermore, the circular prohibits changes in variable interest rates within a six-month period. For new loans issued in a given month, banks must fix either a fixed or variable interest rate with the acknowledgment of the borrowers.



The new circular on SMART based rate supersedes all previous BRPD circulars issued on February 24, 2020, and April 22, 2022, ensuring uniformity and consistency in lending practices.



With the introduction of the SMART based rate, Bangladesh Bank aims to promote transparency, fairness, and a standardized approach to lending. By following the new guidelines, banks can enhance their lending practices, maintain regulatory compliance, and ensure borrowers are well-informed about interest rate changes.



