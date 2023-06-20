Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

UP chair in Jamalpur suspended over journalist Nadim murder

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Mahmudul Alam Babu, chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad of Jamalpur's Bakshiganj Upzila, who was arrested for his alleged involvement with the killing of a local journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, has been suspended from his office.

The Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Monday issued a notice suspending him from the office.

Same time, the LGD has also issued show-cause notice seeking his reply within 10 working day why he wouldn't be removed from the office permanently.

Earlier, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam approved the proposal of suspending Babu from the post of chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad.

Jamalpur Bakshiganj's journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim was killed in last week and Babu was arrested on Saturday last from Panchagarh. Later, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed that Babu is a prime accused of Nadim killing incident and has admitted his involvement in the killing during interrogation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP’s youth rally in Bogura calls for voting rights
BNP conducting propaganda against peacekeepers: Quader
PM to brief media on Switzerland visit tomorrow
World Refugee Day today
BB directs banks to follow new SMART dbase rates
UP chair in Jamalpur suspended over journalist Nadim murder
Congressmen’s letter far from facts: Momen
BD inks new deal with Oman for 1.5 MTPA of LNG for 15yrs


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft