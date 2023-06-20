UP chair in Jamalpur suspended over journalist Nadim murder







The Local Government Division (LGD) under the Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Ministry on Monday issued a notice suspending him from the office.



Same time, the LGD has also issued show-cause notice seeking his reply within 10 working day why he wouldn't be removed from the office permanently.

Earlier, LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam approved the proposal of suspending Babu from the post of chairman of Sadhurpara Union Parishad.



Jamalpur Bakshiganj's journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim was killed in last week and Babu was arrested on Saturday last from Panchagarh. Later, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) claimed that Babu is a prime accused of Nadim killing incident and has admitted his involvement in the killing during interrogation.

