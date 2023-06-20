Video
Congressmen’s letter far from facts: Momen

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed displeasure over the misinformation in the six Congressmen's letter regarding Bangladesh's Hindu and Christian communities.

"The content regarding the religious minorities in the country does not represent facts," the Foreign Minister said.

"It's not true," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday referring to the letter's content regarding the treatment of Hindus and Christians.

The minister said such letters need proper verification before sending. Momen said sending such letters is the headache of those who are involved, but people including journalists should question the wrong information.

"For God's sake, don't destroy the country. This country belongs to all," he said referring to political parties that are involved in engaging lobbyists to run smear campaigns against the country.

 But he did not name any.

Momen advised them to deploy lobbyists for the welfare of the country like how the energy supply can be increased to Bangladesh and how employment opportunities can be boosted.

Regarding the next national election, the Foreign Minister said the government remains very transparent to hold a free and fair election in the country.

He said all political parties need to demonstrate sincerity and commitment to ensure a fair election free from violence.

Asked whether the Bangladesh issue will be discussed there, Momen said they will discuss what they will feel good about. The minister said he has nothing to talk about that meeting. "India is a mature democratic country. India has a very strong leadership."

Asked about PM Sheikh Hasina's likely visit to China, the Foreign Minister said it is a wrong statement that PM Hasina is going to China.

He said the Chinese side invited the PM in September, but Bangladesh conveyed that the PM will be occupied in New York at that time.

Asked about any rescheduling of the visit, Momen said, "I don't know about rescheduling."

Responding to a question, the Foreign Minister said he had a very good meeting with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar in India recently.

"We have discussed many issues. I am so happy. We are working at the same level. I am very pleased. They have shown much respect to us," he said.



