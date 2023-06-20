Video
BD inks new deal with Oman for 1.5 MTPA of LNG for 15yrs

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Special Correspondent

The state-run Petrobangla signed the second long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with Oman Trading International (OTI) - known as OQ Trading on Monday.

Under the new agreement, Petrobangla will import an additional 0.5 million to 1.5 million tonnes of LNG from Oman per year for the next 15 years from 2026.

"The government is trying to narrow down the gap between the supply and demand of gas taking various measures in energy sector," DrTawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister, told the signing ceremony that was held at a city hotel on Monday evening.

Dr Tawfiq said it will play a vital role in ensuring Bangladesh energy security.

"It's a way forward to ensure energy supply in the country," he added.

However, no prices or financial details of the deal was disclosed in the function. "It's a confidential matter between the two sides," said Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Albulushi of Oman in Bangladesh.

The function was also addressed by Chief Executive of OQT Said Al Maawali, and Petrobangla Chairman Janendra Nath Sarker while Energy Secretary Dr Khaituzzanan Majumder presided over it.

With the new contracts, the country's long-term import capacity is expected to reach 7.3 million tonnes per annum by 2026.

According to the Petrobangla, Bangladesh has two long-term LNG contracts -- with Qatar for 2.5mtpa of LNG and with Oman's OQ Trading for 1.5mtpa. The country also has been importing LNG from the spot market since 2020.

The country's domestic natural gas production is currently hovering around 2170 mmcf per day, with around 763 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of re-gasified LNG, its overall output is around 2980 mmcf per day. At present, the country has a gas demand for 3,500 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day while the supply is 3,000mmcf.

Bangladesh spends around US$3 billion to $3.5 billion for importing around 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 4.5 mtpa of LNG. If the additional gas is imported under the new contracts, annual LNG import payment burden would cross $5 billion, say Petrobangla sources.

Last year, Bangladesh imported a total of around 4.43 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar, Oman and spot market. It was 5.08 million tonnes in 2021.

Data shows the production and supply cost of domestic natural gas is around Tk1.50 per cubic metre while the cost goes up to Tk 33 per unit for LNG if it is imported at $9.15mmbtu from the global market.


