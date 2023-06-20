Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

President asks EC to ensure fair polls with cooperation of parties, candidates

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

President asks EC to ensure fair polls with cooperation of parties, candidates

President asks EC to ensure fair polls with cooperation of parties, candidates

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday asked the Election Commission (EC) and the political parties along with the candidates to come forward to ensure free, fair and participatory national elections.
 
"Elections are very important in the democratic process. Ensure a free, fair and participatory upcoming national polls with the cooperation of all stakeholders," the President said.

The President made the remarks when a six-member EC delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here today, President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS after the meeting.

"All-out support is a must for holding a fair and participatory polls. Full cooperation will be given to ensure a peaceful environment along with law and order," the Head of State added.

President Shahabuddin also directed the EC to take pragmatic steps to make the upcoming elections neutral and participatory through identifying the risk-prone voting centres.

The incumbent election commission will be able to complete all the elections across the country in a fair and acceptable manner, he expressed hope.

During the meeting, the Election Commission officially congratulated the President for assuming the office as the 22nd President of the country.

The CEC told the President that he has been putting his best efforts to arrange polls, including local government ones, neutrally and peacefully since assuming office.

He said the EVMs (electronic voting machines) are being successfully used in elections except for some technical errors.

Referring to the boundaries of electoral areas, which have already been finalized, the CEC also said the process of finalizing the polling centres is going on.

He sought the cooperation and direction of the President to conduct the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.     

Three Election Commissioners - Retired Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Begum Rasheda Sultana and Md Alamgir and Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam were also present.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP’s youth rally in Bogura calls for voting rights
BNP conducting propaganda against peacekeepers: Quader
PM to brief media on Switzerland visit tomorrow
World Refugee Day today
BB directs banks to follow new SMART dbase rates
UP chair in Jamalpur suspended over journalist Nadim murder
Congressmen’s letter far from facts: Momen
BD inks new deal with Oman for 1.5 MTPA of LNG for 15yrs


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft