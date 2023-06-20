Textile Carnival held at ISU

The Textile Club of the Department of Textile Engineering at the International Standard University (ISU) organised the 'ISU Tex Carnival - 2023'. The carnival took place on Sunday on its campus at Mohakhali.

The carnival featured poster presentations and quiz competitions with the participation of students from 20 different universities. The event was chaired by Professor Dr Abdul Awal Khan, the Vice-Chancellor of ISU. Dr Shah Alimuzzaman, the Vice-Chancellor of BUTEX, Professor Md Abdul Khaleq,Ex-principal, CTET, Professor MA Kashemformer Vice-Chancellor of BUTEX were present as special guests.

The Vice Chancellor of ISU said that, "Textile engineering has a glorious past since the era of industrial revolution. However, people in recent times are disinclined and take little interest in textile engineering. ISU's Textile Carnival will play an important role in spreading this idea among people."

Awards were distributed among the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize winners of the competitions. Since its inception in 2019, the ISU Textile Club has been organizing various events to enhance the skills of the students alongside their academic success.