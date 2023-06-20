2 detained at JU for giving proxy exam in entry test







Two youth were detained for giving proxy exams for 'B' unit in Jahangirnagar University admission test on Monday.A detainee identifed himself as Sohel Rana and a former student of Rajshahi University Political Science department under 2013-14 academic session. He is a resident of Rajshahi Bagmara area.Another detainee Mostafizur Rahman Shakil is a student of Jagannath University's Anthropology department under 2018-19 academic session. He is a resident of Mymensingh Dhobaura area.JU Proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan said, "The accused detained from JU School and College and Business Studies Faculty exam centres respectively." "They confessed their involvement with the allegations.Further action will be taken as per existing rules and regulations," he added.The entry test of JU under the academic session of 2022-23 started on June 18 and is scheduled to end on June 22.