APBn arrests fraudster endorsing dollars at HSIA







The arrestee was identified as Emon Sardar, 24, resident of Rajbari district.



Mohammad Ziaul Haque, Additional Superintendent of Police of Airport Armed Police Battalion, confirmed the matter.

He said the fraudster was arrested while endorsing dollars for two expatriates named Md Riyad and Warez Karuni Bachchu. At that time, the intelligence members of the Airport Armed Police Battalion suspected him and arrested him.



Later Emon Sardar was questioned in detail and he admitted fraud. At the time, APBn recovered around Tk 1 lakh, a seal of dollar endorsement, a police shoulder bag and a mobile phone from his possession. �UNB



