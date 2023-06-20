Indian Naval ship INS Kiltan arrives at Ctg





The ship was given a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy.

Naval cooperation between Bangladesh and India is an important pillar of the bilateral defence cooperation, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Regular exchange of ship visits has played an important role in strengthening mutual trust and understanding between the two Navies, it said.

INS Kiltan is the third ship of P 28 class Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) corvettes, indigenously built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

She is also capable of carrying an ASW role helicopter. �UNB

