DNCC goes for digital transactions at haats





DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said this at a press conference on digital transactions for sacrificial animals at Banani Sheraton Hotel in the capital on Monday.

As the country is advancing gradually, the transaction between sellers and buyers on sacrificial animals will be held digitally at the eight temporary haats designed by the DNCC, the mayor said.

Addressing the positive sides of cashless transactions, the mayor said they have already opened 10, 000 bank accounts for sacrificial animals' growers for safer transactions. The buyers don't need to take the money to the haats while the sellers will feel safer to go home without cash on them.

He said one more temporary haat will be allowed within one to two days along with the permanent haat in the city's Gabtoli area.

Atiqul also requested police administration to take rapid actions so that no one can set up haats on roads.

The mayor announced that the waste of sacrificial animals upon slaughter will be removed from the areas under the DNCC within eight hours, breaking its previous record of 12 hours. He said 11, 000 workers of the DNCC will be engaged in removing waste of sacrificial animals from houses on the Eid day. He will also join the work. �UNB

With the slogan 'Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat', Dhaka North City Corporation has taken an initiative for sellers and buyers of sacrificial animals ahead of the holy Eid-Ul-Azha at eight haats (temporary or makeshift markets) to transact digitally.DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said this at a press conference on digital transactions for sacrificial animals at Banani Sheraton Hotel in the capital on Monday.As the country is advancing gradually, the transaction between sellers and buyers on sacrificial animals will be held digitally at the eight temporary haats designed by the DNCC, the mayor said.Addressing the positive sides of cashless transactions, the mayor said they have already opened 10, 000 bank accounts for sacrificial animals' growers for safer transactions. The buyers don't need to take the money to the haats while the sellers will feel safer to go home without cash on them.He said one more temporary haat will be allowed within one to two days along with the permanent haat in the city's Gabtoli area.Manual transactions will be held at the 9th temporary haat and Gabtoli, he said. No other haats except those will be allowed to set up in areas under the DNCC.Atiqul also requested police administration to take rapid actions so that no one can set up haats on roads.The mayor announced that the waste of sacrificial animals upon slaughter will be removed from the areas under the DNCC within eight hours, breaking its previous record of 12 hours. He said 11, 000 workers of the DNCC will be engaged in removing waste of sacrificial animals from houses on the Eid day. He will also join the work. �UNB