Youth killed in city train accident







The identity of the deceased, aged around 30-32, couldn't be known yet. He was wearing a white shirt and check-printed lungi.



Md Ruhul Amin, sub-inspector of Dhaka railway police station, said a Kurigram-bound express train hit him while he was crossing the rail line.

His body was recovered from the east side of the railway, he said.



The body was kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. �UNB



A youth was killed after being hit by a train in the capital's Tejgaon Baul Nagar rail gate area on Monday midnight.The identity of the deceased, aged around 30-32, couldn't be known yet. He was wearing a white shirt and check-printed lungi.Md Ruhul Amin, sub-inspector of Dhaka railway police station, said a Kurigram-bound express train hit him while he was crossing the rail line.His body was recovered from the east side of the railway, he said.The body was kept at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. �UNB