4 Ansar members suspended for beating Barishal Univ student

BARISHAL, June 19: Four ansar members were suspended for allegedly beating a Barishal University (BU) student following an altercation over standing in a queue at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.The accused members are Hemayet Uddin, Shakil, Hanif and Riaz.According to the hospital authority, Shanto, a second year student of the university's Chemistry department, brought his mother Farida Begum to the hospital from Bakerganj upazila for treatment.As his mother stood near a fan in front of a ticket counter due to heat, ansar member Hemayet asked her to leave it and stand in the queue.At one stage of an altercation between the ansar member and her, Farida allegedly beat him with shoes.Noticing this Shanto when rushed to the spot some ansar members gave him a thrashing. �UNB