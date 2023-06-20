Video
Mother fish release eggs in Halda River

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

CHATTOGRAM, June 19: Mother fish of different species have released eggs at several places in the Halda River, the only natural fish spawning centre in South Asia.
Hathazari upazila administration and local egg collectors confirmed the release of sample eggs.
Preparations for this occasion began on Sunday morning, with egg collectors placing nets at different points in the river to collect the carp mother fish eggs during low tide.
Halda River is now bustling with hundreds of boats, actively engaged in the collection of fish eggs.
The fishers said they found 50 to 150 grams of eggs in some places on the coast of Halda after 12pm on Sunday.
The egg collection will continue on Monday at Azim Ghat, Amtua, Ramdas Ghat, Mobarkhil, and Napiter Ghat areas in Hathazari upazila.
Harun, an egg collector, expressed his excitement, saying "I have been eagerly awaiting this moment for the past month and a half. Finally, today I can collect the eggs. If the weather remains favourable, there is a possibility of a higher egg count this time."
He also said that more eggs are expected to be available on Monday.
Dr. Mohammad Ali Azadi, a Halda River researcher and professor at Chittagong University, said, "As of 1:30 am, the eggs collected by the dedicated egg collectors are not full-scale or sufficient. Only time will tell if a substantial number of eggs have been collected."
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md. Shahidul Alam said, "The new moon phase began on Saturday. The administration is actively supervising the operations, and all government hatcheries are fully prepared."
Each year, from April to June, native carp species such as Rui, Katla, Mrigel, and Kali Baush migrate from various rivers, including Karnaphuli and Sangu, to Halda for egg hatching.    �UNB


