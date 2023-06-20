C-19: 153 more cases reported





The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,457 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 1,647 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.29 per cent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 145.

Another 76 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,007,452.

