Re-start quiz programmes on Thakurgaon Betar







In 2008 and 2009, Bangladesh Betar Thakurgaon organized the most popular monthly three quiz programs (Quiz Edaning, For Life, Sanitation) and the winners were awarded. Akhtar Hossain presented those programs very well.



These programs got lots of listeners and specially students were very much encouraged for those knowledgeable programs. The winners were honoured and got a chance for an interview in radio.

Why has Bangladesh Betar Thakurgaon ceased airing these programs? We don't know. If the government wants to make radio popular for listeners, it definitely needs to organize these types of programs.



Hope Bangladesh Betar Thakurgaon will re-start such quiz programmes again. Listeners will be receiving prizes for answering quizzes and the chance to be interviewed on radio. All of the listeners will be very happy for the quiz programmes. It will be a great pride for any listeners.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab,

