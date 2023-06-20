No imminent crisis for rawhide traders







Following the payments, the lingering glitch linked to the supply of funds in the sector is quickly being resolved. Flow of funds is also better this year than earlier.



Reasonably enough, Rawhide traders and farmers at the grassroots level are expected to receive better prices from sales of animal skins during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. Moreover, business outlook for leather and leather goods for the running year appears bright despite protracted uncertainty at home and abroad.

We agree with the fact that a huge number of rawhide traders had previously become loan defaulters because of the economic fallout triggered by the Corona virus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war. Then again the crisis had lingered on for years on end while recovery measures had been widely discussed between all stakeholders consisting of ministry concern, rawhide traders and the tannery industry.



According to livestock ministry, around 1.30 crore animals have been lined up to be sacrificed this year. The animals will include 85 lakh cows and 15 lakh goats, buffaloes and lambs.



However, it had been markedly upsetting that how over the last few years - the country's reputation in the international markets had been massively tarnished due to the negative image overwhelming the leather industry.



Now is also the time to restore the damaged image.



Despite increase in leather product exports, foreign buyers have repeatedly urged our suppliers to maintain international standards. Echoing our demand, foreign buyers have also spoken out to ensure fair price for raw hides in the country.



Prior to the holy Eid festival, we urge government authority concern to fix rawhide price. All parties must comply with government fixed prices. Any violation in this regard must be strictly dealt with.



Last but not least, alleged nexus of syndicates, otherwise the wicked union of dubious tanners and merchants must be dismantled. Organised syndication for price-fixing has noticeably resulted in the actual value of rawhide to hover at abnormally low rates at domestic markets for the past 3 years. As a result, poor farmers and cattle breeders have often been deprived from getting fair price.



Thus, it is crucial to ensure strict market monitoring on the sales of rawhide trading. Increased number of mobile courts and wider participation of law enforcement agencies are essential to restore rule of law and discipline prior and post-Eid period.



