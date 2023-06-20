

UN resolution on Sheikh Hasina Initiative for establishing Community Clinic



The Community Clinic (CC) initiative in Bangladesh is a groundbreaking effort to provide essential healthcare services in rural communities. These primary-level health facilities are established by the present government in collaboration with local communities. The journey of the CCs faced numerous challenges since its inception in 1998. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched this unique CC-based health system with the objective of ensuring primary health care (PHC) for all citizens of Bangladesh, particularly at the grass roots level. However, after a change in government in 2001, support for the CCs was withdrawn, leading to a suspension of services. It wasn't until 2009, when Sheikh Hasina re-elected, that the project "Revitalization of the Community Health Care Initiatives in Bangladesh" (RCHCIB) was introduced, which reinvigorated the CCs. Subsequently, the project continued under the operational plan of the 4th Health, Nutrition, and Population Sector Programme (HNPSP) of the government.

Mainstreaming of CCs in the health system in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has made significant strides in improving the health status of its population through a pluralistic health system and CC initiatives as part of PHCapproach. These efforts, coupled with improvements in the social determinants of health, have resulted in notable progress in various health parameters, surpassing neighboring countries and many other developing nations.

The establishment of CCs has been a flagship program of the Government of Bangladesh. Under this initiative, one CC is set up for every 6,000 people, providing essential healthcare services at the grassroots level. The increased mobility of rural populations to access these clinics has played a crucial role in improving healthcare accessibility. Basic services are now available at their doorsteps, and complicated cases can be referred to higher-level facilities. This approach has particularly benefited the poor, especially women, by increasing their access to public health, population, and nutrition services. CCs earned confidence by the community as evidenced by its ever increasing utilization.



The CCs have not only facilitated access to healthcare but also raised awareness among the population about health problems and the importance of seeking care from trained professionals. This has reduced reliance on unqualified practitioners and traditional healers. Moreover, the clinics have enabled women to seek health services outside their homes, reducing the need for extensive domiciliary services.



The CCs offer a range of services free of charge to marginalized individuals, including maternal and child health, disease screening and tests, routine immunization, sexual and reproductive health care, mental health support, and referrals to higher-level facilities when necessary. The provision of 30 types of medicine and healthcare items, including antihypertensive and anti-diabetic drugs has further improved the overall healthcare experience for the population.



To ensure long-term sustainability and enhance community participation, the Government enacted the "Community Clinic Health Assistance Trust Act 2018." This legislation transferred the ownership and management of CCs to an autonomous Trust, governed by a Trustee Board and an Advisory Board. None of the board members are public servants, and the President of the Advisory Board is the Prime Minister. The Act allows the Trust to raise funds to supplement government support, ensuring the clinics' continued operation and development.



Contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in establishing Community Clinic



The CC concept, which has had a transformative impact on healthcare in Bangladesh, draws its inspiration from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Her unwavering commitment to pro-poor and pro-people health initiatives is evident in her personal involvement in the Advisory Board of the CC Trust and her genuine concern for the well-being of her people.



The concept of CC was first introduced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, with the aim of ensuring PHC at the grassroots level in the newly independent country. On 26 April in 2000, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first CC in Patgati of Tungipara in Gopalganj district, and since then, this initiative has revolutionized the delivery of government primary healthcare across Bangladesh. The Prime Minister's consistent support for this endeavor has garnered widespread appreciation from all segments of society and exemplifies the remarkable development achieved under her dynamic and visionary leadership.



The ultimate objective of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is to eradicate poverty from Bangladesh. CC-based healthcare services contribute to reducing poverty (SDG 1) by improving access to quality healthcare for underserved populations, including those living in poverty. When people have access to preventive care, early treatment, and chronic disease management, they are more likely to remain healthy and avoid costly health crises. Additionally, the establishment of CCs across the country has created employment opportunities, helping to reduce poverty by increasing income and enhancing overall financial stability. Through collaboration with community organizations and local leaders, community-based healthcare services empower communities and contribute to the establishment of a strong, healthy, and equitable society for all.



CCs directly contribute to achieving SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) by providing preventive and curative healthcare services in the community, thus alleviating the burden of disease. They also play a crucial role in advancing various other sustainable development goals (SDGs), including SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

Recognition by the United Nations, 'The Sheikh Hasina Initiative''



The successful initiative and operation of CC in Bangladesh has gained worldwide recognition. The UN itself praised this initiative, leading to the unanimous adoption of a historic resolution titled 'Community-Based Primary Health Care: A Participatory and Inclusive Approach to Achieving Universal Health Coverage' on May 16, 2023, after more than 4 months of intensive negotiations with 193 member states. That 70 countries have co-sponsored the resolution is a testimony to Bangladesh's strength in multilateral diplomacy. This recognition highlights the innovative leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in establishing a CC-based PHC model in Bangladesh through public-private partnership. The resolution refers to this CC initiative as 'The Sheikh Hasina Initiative', reflecting the HPM's strong commitment to improving public healthcare and promoting equity in global health.



The adoption of this resolution marks a significant milestone in the global pursuit of achieving universal health coverage by 2030. The successful implementation of this resolution will play a crucial role in improving healthcare for billions of people worldwide through the introduction of CC-based health systems. It also has broader implications for international cooperation, as it calls upon international financial institutions, multilateral and regional development banks, and donors to provide technical and financial support for the implementation of this model in member countries, particularly in developing nations.



The belief is that under the supervision of the UN, this CC based service will spread to every corner of the world, making it a proud moment for Bangladesh and a remarkable achievement for its multilateral diplomacy. The hope is that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's innovative model will be replicated globally as a best practice example, further advancing global health systems.



The UN resolution holds three crucial global implications. First, the CCs in Bangladesh serve as a reference point for successfully scaling up PHC, showcasing the Bangladesh model. Second, the resolution emphasizes the need for both domestic and external financing to support the strengthening of innovative approaches in healthcare systems. Lastly, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UN agencies will provide technical support to other countries for the implementation and long-term sustainability of CC-based PHC.



It is a great recognition of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership in accelerating Bangladesh's progress to universal health coverage and implementation of SDGs by 2030.This is also a recognition of Bangladesh's indomitable development progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which will enhance the country's image in the international arena in the coming years.



The writer is Deputy Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN, New York

