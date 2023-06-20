



Professor Mansur Rahman, acting chairman of the Department of Statistics, confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.

After his Namaz-e-Janaza, Professor Jahanur was buried at his family graveyard in Berubari Village under Nageshwari Upazila of Kurigram District. He left behind his wife and two children to mourn his death.

Abdul Matin Bhuiyan

NARSINGDI: Alhaj Abdul Matin Bhuiyan, former chairman of the Zilla Parishad and former general secretary of District Unit of Awami League, died at United Hospital in Dhaka at 2:30 pm on Thursday. He was 76.

Later on, he was buried at Purba Duttapara Graveyard.

