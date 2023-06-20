3 found dead in Barishal, Patuakhali





BARISHAL: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in the district on Saturday.

Police recovered the half-decomposed hanging body of a college student from an abandoned room of a residential hall in Barishal Government BM College in the city on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mainul Islam, 23, son of Abdur Rahim of Baushia area in Hizla Upazila of the district. He was an honours final year student of Department of Social Welfare and lived in Flight Sergeant Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall.

BM College Principal Golam Kibria said Mainul had been missing since Thursday. Later one, the students of the hall broke open the door of an abandoned room on Saturday noon as they got bad odour from there, and saw the half-decomposed body of Mainul hanging from the ceiling.

Barishal Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector (Operation) Biplob Kumar Mistri confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.

Meanwhile, the classmates of the deceased formed a protest programme on the campus on Sunday noon, alleging that Mainul was murdered as his body bore several injury marks on the mouth and demanding an investigation and exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a fish enclosure in Sadar Upazila of the district on the same day.

The deceased was identified as Md Hasan, 22, son of Abdul Hakim of Tajumuddin Upazila in Bhola district. He lived in a rented house in Kawnia Kalakhan area in the city.

Police sources said Hasan had been missing since Thursday.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a fish enclosure at Charaicha of Charkawa in Sadar Upazila on Saturday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the SBMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have killed him while snatching his auto-rickshaw.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandar PS Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a trader from his residence in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Gopal Chandra Das, 61, a resident of Kalia area under Bauphal Municipality.

According to local sources, the trader's wife spotted him hanging at his rented house in the afternoon.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



