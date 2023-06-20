Video
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Mymensingh and Natore, in three days.
BARISHAL: A young man was electrocuted in Babuganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Rubel Hossain, 26, son of Abbas Hawlader, a resident of Baherchar Khudrakathi Village under the upazila. He was an electrician by profession.
Local sources said Rubel Hossain came in contact with live electricity at around 2:30 pm while he was setting up a ceiling fan in the house of one Harun Molla in the area, which left him critically injured.
Injured Rubel was rescued and taken to Babuganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
An unnatural death case was filed with Babuganj Police Station (PS) in this regard.
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A farmer was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Razzak, 56, a resident of Kuldhurua Village under Chandipasha Union in the upazila.
Police sources said the man came in contact with an electric wire while he was walking near an electric trap next to his house at around 10 am. He died on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Nandail Model PS Rasheduzzaman Rashed confirmed the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newlywed young man of Baraigram Upazila in the district was electrocuted in Kaliakoir of Gazipur on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Feroz Mahmud, 23, son of Azgar Pramanik of Upalshahar area in Baraigram Upazila. He worked in a Wi-Fi Company at Kaliakoir.
Baraigram Sadar Union Parishad (UP) Member Nur Islam Siddiquee said Feroz got married about two months back. He joined a Wi-Fi company in Kaliakoir of Gazipur recently to earn money for starting a family with his newlywed wife. However, he came in contact with live electricity on Friday afternoon while working in Wi-Fi line at Kaliakoir, which left him dead on the spot.
Later on, Feroz Mahmud was buried at a graveyard in Baraigram Upalshahar Village at around 10 pm on Friday, the UP member added.


