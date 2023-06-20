Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Satkhira, Noakhali





SATKHIRA: A newly bride reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in Raghunathpur Village under the upazila at around 7:30 pm.

The deceased was identified as Usha Khatun, 20, daughter of Amir Ali, a resident of the village.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kalaroa Police Station (PS) Mostafizur Rahman said Usha got married with one Sumon Hossain on Sunday. After the wedding programme, Usha stayed at her parental house and later, hanged herself from the ceiling of her room.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Begum, 30, wife of Zahid Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Charking Union.

The deceased's family sources said husband of the deceased went out of the house at night for fishing. Her mother-in-law found Farzana hanging from the ceiling of her room on Sunday morning.

The family members informed the law enforcers that Farzana had been suffering from mental illness for few days. Being informed, police visited the scene.

Inspector of Hatiya PS Kanchan Kanti Das confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



