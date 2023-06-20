Load-shedding cripples life in S region





BARISHAL, June 19: Staggering load-shedding has crippled life in southern (S) region while low-voltage is damaging tools.

According to field sources, about 30 lakh subscribers in 21 districts of southern region are undergoing soaring power crisis.

The plight of Barishal City dwellers started to mount up due to time and again tripping of Rupatali 33/21 KV sub-station early Saturday night. By 1:22 am the city and entire Jhalakathi District went into darkness. Darkness also covered Sher-e-Bangla Medical Collehe Hospital, Jhalakathi General Hospital and upazila health complexes.

In about 20 minute effort, West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL) restored 11kv line of the sub-station. Despite that, the load-shedding continued in the southern region including Barishal till about 4am.

The electricity situation suffered another setback last Thursday. In the city, the evening pick hour electricity demand is about 425 megawatt (mw) while in day pick hour, it is 375mw. Over the last few days, the electricity deficit has increased to about 35-40 per cent.

Staffs of Grid Sub-Station-Barishal and the 33/11 kv Sub-station are hiccupping to manage this deficit. In this situation, the entire electricity supply system of Central Load Dispatch Centre-CLDC to different 33/11 kv sub-stations is being stopped under far-control management. Compliant of not maintaining proportional power distribution is also being reported.

Due to weak distribution and supply system disarray is marking up life in the city and other areas of the southern region. An allegation is also high that load-shedding is not maintained according to the account of Kalijia feeder, and it is being passed to other feeder.

Two engineers of WZPDCL reside in that area. So they allegedly pass the rationing to other areas.

In early hours of Thursday night, load-shedding by Hatem Ali College Feeder disturbed sleeping of people in the large area. The area came under load-shedding again at 5am. The power came after about 45-minute. But later on, in the wake of cloud-thundering, the electricity outage occurred within half an hour. That thundering and raining jeopardized the entire supply and distribution systems.

Two units of the Payra thermal power plant were closed due to coal crisis on June 5. It has created electricity deficit with the national power grid. Along with this, voltage problem has further heightened the sufferings of industrial, commercial and residential subscribers.

Also two months back, a gas-run 225-mw private combined cycle power station in Bhola was closed on emergency basis for maintenance. Before this, unit-1 of the Payra station was closed amid coal crisis on April 24.



