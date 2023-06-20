Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 June, 2023, 8:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four minors drown in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondents

Four minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Gopalganj, Rajshahi and Faridpur, in two days.
GOPALGANJ: A schoolgirl drowned in the Madhumati River in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The incident took place in Sindiaghat area under Gohala Union of the upazila.
The deceased was identified as Hena Khatun, 11, daughter of Hakim Molla, a resident of the area. She was a fourth grader of a school in Dhaka.
According to the deceased's family members, Hena along with her twin sister Hasna went to the river to take bath on Saturday noon. At that time, Hena drowned while taking bath in the river.
Realising her absence, family members started searching for her, but could not find.
Later on, her body was found floating on water in the river on Sunday morning. Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Abdus Salam confirmed the incident.
BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday.
Two incidents took place in Barigram and Kamalnagar villages under Shubhodanga Union of the upazila.
The deceased were identified as Sakibul Islam, 4, son of Shahidul Islam of Barigram, and Samiul Islam, 6, son of Mostafizur of Kamalnagar Village.
According to the deceased's family sources, Sabikul was playing with a neighbour child near a pond in the afternoon. At one stage, Sakibul fell in the pond and drowned there.
He was rescued and taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
On the other hand, at around 12 pm, Samiul's family members spotted him floating in a pond near his house.
The family members took him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Bagmara Upazila Health Officer Golam Rabbani confirmed the incidents.
FARIDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saltha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
The incident took place in Rayerchar Village under Sonapur Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.
Deceased Mariyam, 2, was the daughter of Miraz Molla, a resident of the village.
According to the deceased's family members, the child along with others was playing on the bank of a pond near to her house in the evening. After a while, family members started searching for her as she went missing from other children, and later, they found her body was floating in the pond.
Sonapur Union Parishad Chairman Khairuzzaman Babu confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
3 found dead in Barishal, Patuakhali
Three electrocuted in 3 dists
PM’s Eid gift distributed in K’ganj
Two women ‘commit suicide’ in Satkhira, Noakhali
Load-shedding cripples life in S region
Four minors drown in three districts
Grameen Bank  bid to plant 14 lakh saplings in Feni


Latest News
UK's introduces new trading scheme for developing countries including Bangladesh
BTA for transferring responsibility of Savar Tannery Estate to BEZA from BSCIC
Momen unhappy over Congressmen’s letter
Youth dies after being hit by train in Dhaka
Cold storage owners demand uninterrupted power
Another deal signed with Oman to import more LNG from 2026
UK lawmakers set to judge ex-PM Johnson over 'Partygate'
Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way
BNP is conducting propaganda against Bangladesh peacekeepers: Quader
Amazon, Marriott and other companies vow to hire thousands of refugees in Europe
Most Read News
Digital banking in the offing in Bangladesh
Gender smart climate finance needed in Bangladesh
Eid holidays extended by a day, starts June 27
Another Rohingya shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Ensure next election becomes free and fair: President tells EC
Digital Security Act to be amended soon: Law Minister
Rajshahi AL leader detained from election officer's house in late night
7 sued under DSA over defaming info minister on social media
2 startsups win Tk 1cr each at BIG 2023
3rd and 4th installments of Padma Bridge loan paid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft