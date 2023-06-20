Four minors drown in three districts





GOPALGANJ: A schoolgirl drowned in the Madhumati River in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sindiaghat area under Gohala Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Hena Khatun, 11, daughter of Hakim Molla, a resident of the area. She was a fourth grader of a school in Dhaka.

According to the deceased's family members, Hena along with her twin sister Hasna went to the river to take bath on Saturday noon. At that time, Hena drowned while taking bath in the river.

Later on, her body was found floating on water in the river on Sunday morning. Sindiaghat Police Outpost In-Charge Abdus Salam confirmed the incident.

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Bagmara Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Two incidents took place in Barigram and Kamalnagar villages under Shubhodanga Union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Sakibul Islam, 4, son of Shahidul Islam of Barigram, and Samiul Islam, 6, son of Mostafizur of Kamalnagar Village.

According to the deceased's family sources, Sabikul was playing with a neighbour child near a pond in the afternoon. At one stage, Sakibul fell in the pond and drowned there.

He was rescued and taken to Bagmara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, at around 12 pm, Samiul's family members spotted him floating in a pond near his house.

The family members took him to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Bagmara Upazila Health Officer Golam Rabbani confirmed the incidents.

FARIDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Saltha Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in Rayerchar Village under Sonapur Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.

Deceased Mariyam, 2, was the daughter of Miraz Molla, a resident of the village.

According to the deceased's family members, the child along with others was playing on the bank of a pond near to her house in the evening. After a while, family members started searching for her as she went missing from other children, and later, they found her body was floating in the pond.

Sonapur Union Parishad Chairman Khairuzzaman Babu confirmed the matter.

