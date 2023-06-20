Grameen Bank  bid to plant 14 lakh saplings in Feni





FENI, June 19: A tree planting programme was opened in Daganbhuiya Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.Through distribution of saplings among beneficiaries of Grameen Bank-Daganbhuiya Branch, the tree plantation has been inaugurated.More than 14 lakh fruity, woody and medicinal saplings will be planted under the Grameen Bank initiative.Feni Zonal Office Manager of the Bank Md Altab Hossain was present as the chief guest. Among others, Audit Officer Mohammad Abdul Munnaf, Area Manager Ratan Kumar Debnath, Programme Officer Ratan Kumar Sarkar and Branch Manager Anisur Rahman were present.In the next one week, more than 14 lakh saplings are supposed to be distributed among beneficiaries of 47 branches under Feni zone.Md Altab Hossain said, "Plant Trees, Save Environment. There is no alternate to tree planting to save the nature and build liveable Bangladesh for future generation."