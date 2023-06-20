Cotton officer dies from snakebite in Bandarban







The incident took place in the staff quarter of Balaghata Hill Cotton Research Centre at around 10:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Chirantan Chakma, 49, son of Mrinal Kanti Chakma, hailed from Bonrupa Para area of Rangamati District. He was a Unit Cotton Officer of the research centre.

Senior Scientific Officer Mangsanu Marma said a venomous snake bite Chirantan on the yard of his house at night, which left him critically injured.



He was rescued and taken to Bandarban Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH while undergoing treatment.



Bandarban Civil Surgeon Dr Niharanjan Nandi confirmed the matter.

